Nipsey Hussle’s death has brought into question who would acquire his estate and now his older brother is in battle with The Crips for his signature slogan. In a report by The Blast, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom has filed a trademark application for “The Marathon Continues,” roughly two weeks after The Crips LLC filed paperwork of their own.

Blacc Sam filed the trademark on May 28, in which he hopes to use the phrase for entertainment services, music and “charitable activities and the doing of good deeds for others and the promotion of ethical and character values.” The move coincides with Sam’s intention to become the administrator of the slain rapper’s estate in order to handle incoming business opportunities.

The LA Crips have also filed for the trademark on May 16 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Among using the phrase for youth programs, boxing events, and concert bookings, the Crips hope to use the phrase for “developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention” and “gang intervention.”

While neither party has mentioned the other in the filings, the trademark office will have to enter proceedings where they decide of who be granted the trademark.

In regards to the rest of Hussle’s estate, Sam and Nipsey’s sister Samantha have received guardianship of Nipsey’s sister, Emani.

Nipsey Hussle’s Brother And The Crips Are Competing To File Trademark Over ‘The Marathon Continues’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: