So many beauties brought it to this year’s CFDA Awards that it was tough to narrow it down to only five beauty looks.

There was beauty inspo everywhere at the New York City event Tuesday, from Yara Shahidi’s coiffed braided look and soft red eyeshadow, Jennifer Lopez’s glow-up, Laura Harrier’s red hot lips and more.

We were so taken by the beauty looks on the carpet that we couldn’t help but to dig into the products to use to recreate our favorite looks from the fete.

Get the lowdown on the beauty products to snag to recreate Yara Shahidi, Jennifer Lopez, Laura Harrier, Winnie Harlow, and Hannah Bronfman’s standout looks at the awards show.

5 CFDA Beauty Looks You Need To Steal ASAP was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: