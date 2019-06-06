Yay Or Nay: Would Quentin Tarantino & Jerrod Carmichael Be The Best Team For ‘Django/Zorro’ Flick?

On Monday, Collider dropped a major bomb when they reported that Quentin Tarantino is developing a Django Unchained sequel.

The flick would be an adaptation of his graphic novel series Django/Zorro, which is a crossover between bounty hunter Django, and celebrated vigilante Zorro. The pages were published between 2014 and 2015 and the film adaption is said to be helmed by Tarantino and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

According to Collider, multiple sources say Carmichael is penning the script, although sources differ on whether he’s writing the project by himself or if he has oversight from Tarantino OR if he’s co-writing the script with Tarantino himself. It’s also not certain whether Tarantino will direct the project.

Either way, pairing Carmichael and Tarantino would be an unexpected move. Tarantino rarely has big name writing partners and Carmichael has yet to pen a feature film, although he’s slated to co-write a remake of the 1982 Eddie Murphy action-comedy 48 Hours. Could this be the best duo with a project so big?

Django and Zorro could also use a fresh take considering the content of the comics. Django/Zorro picks up a few years after the events of Django Unchained with the title character (played by Jamie Foxx in the flick) still working as a bounty hunter. Django now avoids the east because he has a bounty on his head from the murder spree on the Candyland plantation. He makes moves in the west where he meets Don Diego de la Vega, a.k.a. Zorro, and agrees to be his bodyguard on a mission to free the local indigenous population from slavery.

Considering Hollywood has gotten more diverse since Django first came out in 2012, surely there’s more Black and indigenous voices with action-writing experience. They could bring a level of authenticity to a Django/Zorro movie that might fall short in the hands of Tarantino. Folks already aren’t in agreement when it comes to Tarantino’s handling of race topics.

But then again, Tarantino’s dialogue and knack for unconventional storytelling is unmatched. So it might be a matter of getting the right person to balance his skill with the nitty-gritty realness of Black and indigenous culture.

The question remains, is Jerrod Carmichael the one?

Why not a Jordan Peele or a Ryan Coogler or an Ava DuVernay? These star writers could even take on the writing reins while Tarantino serves as producer or be available for any necessary re-writes.

OR could Jerrod Carmichael be the next Jordan Peele in the making? With folks like Peele and Donald Glover skillfully moving from comedy to different genres, you never know what you can get with the funny guys.

Let us know what you think, and we’ll continue to keep you posted as the Django/Zorro news develops!

Yay Or Nay: Would Quentin Tarantino & Jerrod Carmichael Be The Best Team For ‘Django/Zorro’ Flick? was originally published on globalgrind.com

