Paul Pierce Reveals He Had To Use The Bathroom & Wasn’t Hurt In “Wheelchair Game”

Michael Jordan had the “Flu Game,” Willis Reed had his moment where he played through a severe thigh injury, and Paul Pierce’s legendary “Wheelchair Game” earned its place in Celtics lore. Yesterday, June 5, was the anniversary of the iconic moment that took place 11-years-ago where it looked like Pierce suffered a severe injury that looked so bad he had be awkwardly carried off the court by his teammates and wheelchaired to the locker room. Pierce finally came clean about the moment and revealed he wasn’t injured at all, he just had to use the bathroom.

“I have a confession to make, I just had to use the bathroom.” When asked by his co-host Chauncey Billups why he needed a wheelchair to get to the restroom he responded: “Something went down, I had to get to the restroom.” Jalen Rose followed that by adding that Pierce was “streaking” and Pierce did not deny it.

Paul Pierce finally admits what we already knew… he pooped his pants in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/ucH7XrYoYw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2019

Guess we need to change the name from “Wheelchair game” to “The Runs Game.” Complex did its homework and even found a moment where it seems Pierce definitely pooped on himself.

Paul Pierce just admitted that he wasn’t hurt when he was taken off the court in a wheelchair 11 years ago today. He just had to use the bathroom. 💀 pic.twitter.com/8ld2Ja0eYG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 6, 2019

Pierce, who has since been the subject of jokes since becoming a full-time ESPN NBA analyst, has added me more fuel to fire with this latest revelation. As you can imagine, Twitter was having a field day dropping jokes on the future Hall-of-Famer.

we should have known

look at Tony Allen's face

that shit STUNK pic.twitter.com/qUUlYIbs7k — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 6, 2019

no one for literally years: still no one: we had moved on from this: paul pierce: yeah i pooped myself — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) June 6, 2019

Paul Pierce when he had to go poop midgame in the Finals pic.twitter.com/0NxxtOxh0J — Bryan Moss (@itsbryanmoss) June 6, 2019

As for Pierce, he seems to be taking it in all in great stride despite the wave of poop jokes coming his way. He immediately hopped on Twitter stating “Wanna give special shout out to all the fans who support me till this day and all my haters I love all the love I also love all the Hate so thanku.”

Wanna give special shout out to all the fans who support me till this day and all my haters I love all the love I also love all the Hate so thanku 🙏🏾 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 5, 2019

“As for the unfortunate accident it would seem he walked it back claiming “the only Ing I did June 5 2008 was on the Lakers.”

Sorry to bust y’all haters bubble but the only 💩💩💩💩Ing I did June 5 2008 was on the Lakers #factz #haterzgonnahate #😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 6, 2019

It might be too late though, the damage has been done the legend of the “The Runs Game” has been born.

Photo: Paul Marotta / Getty

Paul Pierce Reveals He Had To Use The Bathroom & Wasn’t Hurt In “Wheelchair Game” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

