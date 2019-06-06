Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z And Beyonce [VIDEO]

Damn, the BeyHive really goes in (well, some of the BeyHive go too far) in defense of the Queen!

A woman who was at the center of a little social media controversy involving Jay-Z and Beyoncé says she’s received death threats on Instagram and Twitter and has deactivated her accounts.

By now, you’ve seen the video of a woman reaching over Bey to have a conversation with billionaire Hov about something. Come to find out, that woman is Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob. And what was she asking Hov? His drink order.

Since it was so loud inside of the arena when she asked, Curran leaned over to talk to him to ask him again if he wanted a lime with his order: a vodka and Sprite. Beyoncé is looking down, no longer smiling and the clip appears to look like Curran upset the iconic singer and made EVERYBODY (including us) bring out the jokes.

That’s right, everybody wilded out on this woman over her asking Hov for a drink because she invited the Carters to the game.

“There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this,” Curran told ESPN. Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019 Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019 Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019 RELATED: ‘Bleacher Report’ Is Confident Kevin Durant Will Leave Warriors For The Knicks RELATED: Golden State Warrior Fan & Investor Banned 1-Year For Shoving Kyle Lowry During NBA Finals

