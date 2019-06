Some folks are just used to winning. But DJ Khaled at the top of that list.

It’s been reported recently that the father of Asahd is a little upset that his latest album didn’t debut at number 1. As it turn out, Khaled may be a sore loser. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Billboard allegedly axed 100,000 sales from DJ Khaled’s numbers.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that DJ Khaled was a tad hot under his collar because his star-studded, heavily-promoted release Father of Asahd didn’t make it to the number one spot on the charts. Instead, Tyler The Creator’s multi-dimensional album IGOR snagged the top spot while Khaled’s record followed at number 2. Rumors spread that the super-producer stormed into Epic Records offices and had a “temper tantrum,” as he spewed hate for Tyler’s hit record. READ MORE

DJ Khaled Sick After Album Comes in NOT at Number 1 was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: