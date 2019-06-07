STREAMED: Future Returns With “Save Me” EP, Prince’s Previously Unreleased Demos Album “Originals,” Finally Drops & More

Future — Save Me

Future looks to be saved. Just months after releasing The WIZRD, Hndrxx unleashes a brand new seven-song EP in the form of Save Me.

Arriving with some serious buzz, Save Me features an array of producers. This includes K-Major, Richie Souf, Detail, Bobby Raps, Kyle Nelson, Will Yanez, Fuse, Seth Firkins, and Dre Moon.

Beyond all of those producers, though, it’s a somber Pluto that takes center stage. “When I’m drunk and I’m down and depressed, I just need to confess,” he sings on the opener, “XanaX Damage.” He adds: “I’m not my best with you, I’m too depressed with you / But it’s so hard, I don’t think I can exist without you.”

He delves into his emotions throughout the project. That includes lyrics about relationships and expectations that follow. “I need angels, I need answers, who I can trust?” he asks on “Love Thy Enemies.” “Fight through breakups, revelation, complicated obligations.”

Last year, Future reflected on why he opens up on tracks like “Hate the Real Me.” “It’s crazy to think back and listen to it sometimes when I’ll be like, ‘Damn, I really hate the real me.’ The choices that I made, I hate I had to make those choices, but this is me. Other people probably wouldn’t have made that choice; I made that choice,” he told Vanity Fair. “Sometimes you gotta say certain things to get over certain things. So it’s about saying it and getting over it, moving on, learning from it, growing from it.”

Stream Future’s Save Me below.

Tyga — Legendary

“Ooh, you so legendary,” Tyga sings on the Auto-Tuned title track of his new album. Coming a year after Kyoto, his new project Legendary is a star-studded 14-song effort.

Longtime collaborators Lil Wayne and Chris Brown show up for assists on this album. In fact, Breezy pops up twice and there’s an additional cut named after Weezy (“Lightskin Lil Wayne”). Newer acts like Blueface, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Bazzi also stop by for guest appearances. Plus, Swae Lee, Offset, and J Balvin also lend a hand.

High profile producers also provide the music backdrop for King Gold Chains. Mustard, Official, and D.A. Doman deliver a bulk of the beats, while Boi1da, Dr. Luke, and Murda Beatz are among the album’s other producers.

T-Raww recently spoke with “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” about the LP’s evolution. “I did ‘Taste’ a year ago so [Legendary] probably started after that,” he explained. “I didn’t have a plan to do a whole album. I was just putting out singles, putting out party vibes, and recording as I went. People were like, ‘We want an album.’ So, I was like, ‘It’s only right. One year later, let me drop it for the summer.’ It’s summer vibes, party vibes.”

Listen to Legendary below.

Prince — Originals

Today is a special day for anyone who loves Prince. June 7, 2019 marks what would have been the late legend’s sixty-first birthday. To coincide with this momentous occasion, The Purple One’s estate has released a new project of demos titled Originals.

The new 15-song effort is currently exclusively on TIDAL. It’ll remain solely on that platform until June 20. That’s when Originals will become more widely available on other streaming services and as a physical release, according to several reports.

Originals features songs that were recorded between 1981 and 1991. They might sound familiar because this includes cuts that were written for several artists like Apollonia, The Bangles, Sheila E., Kenny Rogers, and more.

The tracklist consists of songs that JAY-Z reportedly helped select, including “Sex Shooter,” “Noon Rendezvous,” “Manic Monday,” “You’re My Love,” “Gigolos Get Lonely Too,” “The Glamorous Life,” and “Baby, You’re a Trip,” among others.

Listen to Originals below.

https://tidal.com/album/110361100

Tee Grizzley — Scriptures

Tee Grizzley opens up his Scriptures. The Detroit MC, who released Still My Moment last year, returns with a brand new 14-song effort. He takes the title track on to reveal a thesis of sorts: “I speak the truth, scriptures.”

Only two guest acts appear on the tracklisting and they’re both on the same song. “Young Grizzley World” features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and the recently incarcerated YNW Melly. Otherwise, Tee Grizzley takes the spotlight with tales from the grind and the rise to fame.

“Everything a nigga say be facts,” he explains on the intro, “God’s Warrior.” “I hope they don’t play this shit in court one day. If you look up some of the stories in my city, you will see the relation with my music.”

That is all part of the inspiration behind Grizzley’s music on Scriptures. The Motor City MC recently explained that all of his experiences fuel his music. “What inspires me is the way I live, stuff I see, stuff I been through, and still go through,” he said during a recent interview with MSNBC.

Listen to Tee’s Scriptures below.

Pharrell — “Letter To My Godfather”

Pharrell Williams keeps bringing music to visuals. Today, the veteran producer lends his talents to “Letter to My Godfather,” a track inspired by The Black Godfather, a new Netflix documentary about music executive Clarence Avant.

“We have to love him now while he is still here, for all that he’s done, before the moment disappears,” Pharrell sings over the track he produced alongside his Neptunes partner-in-production, Chad Hugo. “We can still hug him now after all these years. When the darkness comes, he’s our chandelier to bring the light.”

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, this new documentary also features commentary from former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as musical powerhouses like Puff Daddy, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Babyface, Ludacris, and many more.

Listen to “Letter to My Godfather” below.

STREAMED: Future Returns With “Save Me” EP, Prince’s Previously Unreleased Demos Album “Originals,” Finally Drops & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

