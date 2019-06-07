Nike displays plus-sized mannequins inside London flagship store

Nike is displaying plus-size and para-sport mannequins for the first time in its London flagship store. The brand says it is “to celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport.”

Nike is displaying plus-size and para-sport mannequins for the first time in its London flagship store.

The brand says it is “to celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport” pic.twitter.com/WBy6id2vPT

— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 7, 2019