Last summer, McDonald’s promised to give away free fries every time the Raptors scored 12 three-pointers in a single game. They weren’t expecting the arrival of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. They figured they’d give away 700,000 medium fries in the season. Instead, it was 2 million. That’s $5.8M in french fries.

After Game One of the NBA Finals, McDonald’s gave out 80,000 orders of french fries in a day in Ontario.And yes, $5.8M is based on menu price ($2.89 per medium fry). It wouldn’t have cost franchisees nearly that much. Here’s one franchisee on free fries: “There’s often add-on sales that help offset those costs. No doubt it costs you.Oh, and, the big win here, for McDonald’s, is funnelling people onto their app. That’s why they picked the Raps, not the Leafs, for a fry giveaway. Raps fans are “digital natives,” McDonald’s said.

How the Kawhi trade cost McDonald’s millions of dollars in free fries giveaways was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: