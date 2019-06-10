All Indianapolis Public Schools students will be out for summer by Thursday, June 13, but that doesn’t mean the kitchen will be.

The IPS food service staff is set to serve free breakfast and lunches to kids — and adults for no more than $4 per meal — from Monday, June 10 through Thursday, July 26. Food will be served at up to 24 locations this summer in addition to stops made by IPS’ Bus Stop Cafe at several community sites.

“We are committed to serving children most in need of a nutritious breakfast and lunch throughout the summer,” Dena Bond, Food Service Director said. “We know many students depend on our free meal service during the school year, and it’s important that we maintain that service even when school is not in session.”

The IPS Bust Stop Cafe will be stopping at the Martin Luther King Community Center, Stratford Apartment Complex and the Haughville and Irvington Public Library branches and more.

Children do not have to be a student of IPS to receive a free meal.

Here is the complete list of times and dates of the IPS Summer Meal Program:

Originally reported by theindychannel.com

Also On Hot 96.3: