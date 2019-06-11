Source: screen cap / TMZ

The viral video may get the young musician in a lot of trouble. Luckily no shots were fired and no one was seriously hurt.

Some celebrities clearly don’t need to be tried in public.

VIA | HipHopDX

He recently pulled a gun on a stranger who allegedly called Xan out for saying Tupac’s music was “boring.”

Lil Xan’s recent run-in at a gas station could land him in heaps of trouble. TMZ recently released a video showing the 22-year-old artist waving around and pointing a gun at a man. According to reports, the man saw Xan at the gas station and thought it would a good time to call him out on his previous comments about Tupac Shakur’s music being “boring.” The video begins when the exchange had already escalated, and while the two men were far enough away from each other and the guy seemed to be walking away, Xan pulls out a gun. READ MORE

Lil Xan Being Investigated For Assault With A Deadly Weapon: Report was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: