They all told me Donald Trump wouldn’t win, and look how that turned out.

According to reports, and the OG’s very own Instagram page, legendary emcee Scarface is dusting off his policital suits. Looks like it’s gonna be an interesting summer for our brother’s down south.

VIA | HIPHOPDX

HOUSTON, TX – As the Hip Hop community continues to mourn the passing of Bushwick Bill, the late rapper’s Geto Boys bandmate Scarface is shifting the group’s legacy into politics in their hometown of Houston.

Scarface, 48, revealed via Instagram on Saturday (June 8) that he will run his first campaign pushing for a seat in District D of Houston’s sixteen-member City Council.

“It’s official. I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston city council member for District D. Join our movement,” Scarface said in the caption.

READ MORE

Scarface Is Running For Houston City Council was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: