Toy Story 4 is phenomenal and I personally think it’s the best one of the bunch. It’s more diverse than ever as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and her new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion for Woody when he bumps into his long-lost friend Bo Peep. We also get to meet Bunny and Ducky voiced by Keenan Michael Key and Jordan Peele who add so much flavor to this Toy Story we can call it soul food. Throw in Combat Carl and Giggle McDimples and this is easily the most diverse movie in the franchise.

On this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we go inside Toy Story 4 and I ask Tom Hanks who plays the iconic Woody and Tim Allen to discuss the diversity in Toy Story 4. Tom emphatically states “It’s got to be done! This is the way we live now, so it’s got to be diverse.”

Tom is no stranger to diversity and being well informed in the culture with his Black Jeopardy skit on SKL being the second most popular video on their channel. So I decided to test his Black Card by asking him and Tim a couple of questions on Black Culture and Tom aced it. He stated that Jay Z and Nas is the biggest debate in Black America and knows how to handle himself on the spades table revealing he learned to go big watching people play Whist in Oakland, California. “I go deep baby! I go deep. Now when I was in Oakland, California they all played whist.” Tom acts out slamming cards on the table, “Kids were playing Whist man, but That’s like a version of spades.”

Tom Hanks Goes Hard For Diversity In Toy Story 4 Then Reveals His Spades Game Is Strong | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: