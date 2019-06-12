Talk About Nostalgia! It Looks Like an Immature (IMX) Reunion is On The Way!

View this post on Instagram
Are you ready for the @immatureofficial reunion? Go to @gsquaredevents and let us know. @cityofrome @coolasskelton and @marqueshouston #immature #IMX #immatureforlife #gohomeroger #immature2019 #immature2020 https://www.instagram.com/p/BynC1rKAYhb/?igshid=kzmnl02noxn7 Let’s go!!!! Who wants #immaturesbackbackback #wegotit #firsttime #neverlie #constanlly #feelthefunk #staythenight @gsquaredevents #90’s
Many of us are still on a high from B2K’s Millennium Tour, and now it looks like their industry family Immature, is working on a reunion themselves.
Lead singer of the group, Marques Houston, posted the above image on Instagram and fans are going crazy!
Are you here for the reunion?! I think it would be dope! Why not?! Bring on the nostalgia.
