Talk About Nostalgia! It Looks Like an Immature (IMX) Reunion is On The Way!

Many of us are still on a high from B2K’s Millennium Tour, and now it looks like their industry family Immature, is working on a reunion themselves.

Lead singer of the group, Marques Houston, posted the above image on Instagram and fans are going crazy!

Are you here for the reunion?! I think it would be dope! Why not?! Bring on the nostalgia.

