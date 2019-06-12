VIDEO: Dani Leigh and Chris Brown’s Chemistry is Everything!

View this post on Instagram
Wowwww, it’s officially out 😩😩😩 I wanna first give my thanks to @chrisbrownofficial .. you loved the song from jump, and I’ve always looked up to u 💜 the chemistry and how easily we danced and vibed together was so right ! Thank u to everyone tagged , team was perfect 💜🙏🏽 Lions , let’s repost and go crazy #EasyRemix link in bio 📺 Directed by @Divad 🎬
Dani Leigh and Chris Brown are giving us all the feels in Dani’s new video to the remix of her song, “Easy.”
This is what happens when 2 dancers who have true love for the art come together. From the choreography, outfits, to natural chemistry… the video is everything and so is the song!
I’m looking forward to more collaborations from the two.
We see you Dani and Chris! ISSA vibe.
IG: @danidonair #YouMyGirlDaniD