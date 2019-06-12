VIDEO: Dani Leigh and Chris Brown’s Chemistry is Everything!

Dani Leigh and Chris Brown are giving us all the feels in Dani’s new video to the remix of her song, “Easy.”

This is what happens when 2 dancers who have true love for the art come together. From the choreography, outfits, to natural chemistry… the video is everything and so is the song!

I’m looking forward to more collaborations from the two.

We see you Dani and Chris! ISSA vibe.

IG: @danidonair #YouMyGirlDaniD

