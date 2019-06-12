Wendy Williams supposedly has a new boo with a past, and her response to all the concerned comments is “i’m a 54 year old grown woman, i know what i’m doing.”
via: TMZ
According to court records, Tomblin pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Charlotte back in 2013. Police say he was part of a group of 3 people who robbed a man at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 15-30 months — none of which is a surprise to Wendy.
The talk show host tells TMZ … Marc had already told her about his conviction, and her assistant also gave her a heads up. Wendy says her reaction is, “I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing.”
Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
Wendy Williams Is COOL With Her New Boo’s Criminal Past was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com