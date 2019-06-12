Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Baby Phat Making A Come Back In Forever 21

Leave a comment
'The Tempest' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The classic early 2000 brand Baby Phat set for a come back soon, be on the look out for a sneak peak June 13th.

via: Complex

Months after we learned that a Baby Phat resurgence was seemingly imminent, Forever 21 is publicly teasing a collab with the classic early ’00s brand.

In a retro tech-featuring clip posted to Twitter, Forever 21—complete with a message from a “K.L.S.” teasing “major buzz”—urged followers to keep an eye on the 6/13 date, at which point “the cat is back.”

Fashion Battle: Kimora's Baby Phat VS Beyonce's House Of Dereon

12 photos Launch gallery

Fashion Battle: Kimora's Baby Phat VS Beyonce's House Of Dereon

Continue reading Fashion Battle: Kimora’s Baby Phat VS Beyonce’s House Of Dereon

Fashion Battle: Kimora's Baby Phat VS Beyonce's House Of Dereon

Kimora Lee recently spoke on fashion trends and said that she and Russell were fashion trailblazers and paved a way for other celebrities to create fashion empires. “Before us there wasn’t any Beyoncé, there wasn’t Sean John or Justin Timberlake, there wasn’t Jessica Simpson. There wasn’t any of that,” Kimora said. “We really laid the blueprint for that.” Take a look at the gallery and tell us who you think wins this fashion battle! Read More:  Kimora Lee Simmons: If It Wasn’t For Me & Russell…There Would Be No Beyonce Or Sean John Be sure to tune into the Midday’s weekly 10am-3pm with RoDigga! Facebook Main: ro.digga Facebook 2: rodigga2 Twitter: @RoDigga Instagram: @RoDigga

Baby Phat Making A Come Back In Forever 21 was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close