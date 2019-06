Looks like since Rihanna has made her move to London she has made a new bestfriend!

The bestfriend im referring to is Royalty LITERALLY…Meghan Markle is RiRi’s new best friend.

This isn’t their first time hanging out theyve known each other through mutual friends in the past.

Each lady loves a private lifestyle so this may just work out perfectly!

Source: mirror.co.uk

Also On Hot 96.3: