All That‘s signature restaurant is coming to life!

Good Burger (home of the Good Burger) will actually be able to take your order when its pop-up restaurant opens this summer in Los Angeles. The team behind Saved By the Max, the Saved By the Bell-themed diner that appeared in 2016, is partnering with Nickelodeon to make it happen.

Visitors will be able to try real Good Burgers, Good Chunks, and Good Shakes, and, naturally, can expect “a few comedic mishaps and surprises” as part of the experience. The restaurant doesn’t open until July 10, but you can beat the crowd by reserving your sport starting Monday, June 17th, at 10 a.m. PT.

Source: EW

Good Burger Pop-Up Restaurant to Open This Summer was originally published on 92q.com