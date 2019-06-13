Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Diddy’s Ex Cassie Expecting Baby With New Guy

Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

I don’t care who you are or how much money you have, when your fine ex get pregnant by the new guy that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Well, depending on how many kids you have lol.

How yall think Diddy is holding up?

Via | HotNewHipHop

She wasn’t shy about revealing the gender, either.

Congratulations are in order for Cassie Ventura as she and her bull-riding boyfriend Alex Fine are expecting a baby. Last week, TheShadeRoom reported on rumors that Cassie was pregnant and instead of letting the gossip-mongers run rampant with the information, Cassie confirmed the news with a brief caption on Instagram. The singer shared two photos of herself with Fine as they were sitting in a car with the caption, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever.”

READ MORE

 

Diddy’s Ex Cassie Expecting Baby With New Guy was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close