Diddy’s Ex Cassie Expecting Baby With New Guy

I don’t care who you are or how much money you have, when your fine ex get pregnant by the new guy that’s a tough pill to swallow.
Well, depending on how many kids you have lol.
How yall think Diddy is holding up?
Via | HotNewHipHop
She wasn’t shy about revealing the gender, either.
Congratulations are in order for Cassie Ventura as she and her bull-riding boyfriend Alex Fine are expecting a baby. Last week, TheShadeRoom reported on rumors that Cassie was pregnant and instead of letting the gossip-mongers run rampant with the information, Cassie confirmed the news with a brief caption on Instagram. The singer shared two photos of herself with Fine as they were sitting in a car with the caption, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl Love You Always & Forever.”