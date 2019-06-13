American Airlines Responds To Boosie Badazz’s Accusations Of Racism

Airlines have taken a beating over the last couple of years. At least, from the public’s perspective.
Claims of racism have been everywhere, with this latest accusation coming from someone in the hip hop community. What do you think is going on?
(American Airlines)The man who just refused to let me get on the plane with my kids IS a bitch ass hater. If I ever see you again I’m go spit n yo fucking face you bitch ass hater.The captain told you that we could be let on but you did not want us on because of your jealousy towards me .I MISS MY FUCKING POOL PARTY YOU BITCH ASS HOE . You jealous ,broke ass , pussy ass , bitchass faggot you deserve a bullet n yo fucking face you hoe ass RACIS BITCH. U look like a bitch ass mf . I BET YO KIDS suffer because of yo pussy ass. I BET THEY HUNGRY now cause of yo pussy ass .I HOPE I catch yo bitch ass out this airport one day u fuck nigga.how did GOD let yo bitch ass live so long ? American Airlines is a fuck ship , THEY ALWAYS DELAYED , THE PLANES ALWAYS SHAKING, FIRST CLASS TREATMENT IS BULLSHIT , THEY BARELY HAVE TVS ON THIS BULLSHIT ASS PLANE N THEY HIGH AS FUCK ‼️ DO NOT RIDE AMERICAN AIRLINES Because u will not get to your destination on time n the people that work for this wack ass airline company have horrible attitudes .THEY RUDE ASS FUCK n this black bitch don’t even try n help a nigga after seeing this man fucked over me n my kids ,SAD ASS BLACK UGLY BITCHES.I hope THIS NIGGA HATER Mhave a head on collision n die coming from yo airport job WITH YO pregnant wife n the car you PUSSY 🖕🏽🖕🏽I HOPE U BITCHES N THESE PLANES CRASH N BURN hope I see u n da streets pussy 👌 🙏🏼crash n burn hoes 🔥n if anybody got a problem with what I said SUCK MY DICK see me n the streets n say something
Via | HipHopDX
Boosie Badazz’s recent tirade against American Airlines has prompted a response from the airline.
In an official statement, the company says it conducted an investigation and reviewed airport footage after Boosie claimed he was wrongly denied entry to a flight. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, condemned the airline for allegedly being racist in a lengthy rant posted on Instagram earlier this month.
But according to American Airlines, Boosie wasn’t allowed to board because he didn’t get to his flight’s gate until the plane’s door was already closed.
“Mr. Hatch’s inbound flight from Jackson, Miss., to Charlotte, N.C., this past Saturday was delayed, and he arrived at the gate for his connecting flight to Grand Rapids, Mich., after the airplane door had been closed,” the statement reads.
American Airlines Responds To Boosie Badazz’s Accusations Of Racism was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com