American Airlines Responds To Boosie Badazz’s Accusations Of Racism

Airlines have taken a beating over the last couple of years. At least, from the public’s perspective.

Claims of racism have been everywhere, with this latest accusation coming from someone in the hip hop community. What do you think is going on?

Boosie Badazz’s recent tirade against American Airlines has prompted a response from the airline.

In an official statement, the company says it conducted an investigation and reviewed airport footage after Boosie claimed he was wrongly denied entry to a flight. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, condemned the airline for allegedly being racist in a lengthy rant posted on Instagram earlier this month.

But according to American Airlines, Boosie wasn’t allowed to board because he didn’t get to his flight’s gate until the plane’s door was already closed.

“Mr. Hatch’s inbound flight from Jackson, Miss., to Charlotte, N.C., this past Saturday was delayed, and he arrived at the gate for his connecting flight to Grand Rapids, Mich., after the airplane door had been closed,” the statement reads.

