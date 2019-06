Looks like Kylie is getting butterflies but not in a good way regrading walking down the aisle with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Rumors has it that Kylie may be reconsidering getting married any time soon. A close source says, ” She feels like she hasn’t got to experience men to know that he is the one that she wants to be with forever.” Well only time will tell!

Source: radaronline.com

