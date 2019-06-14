Diddy Speaks On Ex Cassie’s Pregnancy Announcement

Cassie and boyfriend Alex Fine made their pregnancy announcement via Instagram early this week. Fans began to wonder how Diddy felt seeing his long time ex girlfriend happily pregnant by the trainer he originally hired for her but all exes aren’t bitter….

A close source says, ” Diddy is happy for her and boyfriend Alex Fine. Diddy wants happiness for Cassie and her new chapter. Diddy has changed his perspective on life since the passing of his kid’s mother Kim Porter and truly wants everyone to be happy.”

Maybe he will get an invite to her baby shower…..

Source: eonline.com

