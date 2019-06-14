Drake Releases Music After Raptors Win NBA Championship

Sorry Golden State fans this one isn’t for you,

Game 6 ended with the Toronto Raptors making NBA history for winning their first Championship!

Of course Drake was around to cheer on his hometown. In celebration of their victory Drake is getting ready to drop two new songs.

Drake was on Instagram Live and said, “Much love to everybody, to the family, much love to the guys, congratulations, two songs dropping tomorrow.” Drizzy then teased the two songs in a post with the song titles “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” which features Rick Ross.

