Drake Gives NBA Champions Speech & Teachers Ruin Graduation: This Week’s Winner & Losers

Those who truly won this week was a blur, especially when you have sideline privileges. Meanwhile, the L’s were clear as crystal.

Peep the results for this week below, then hit the flip for more winner-loser sensationalism.

Winners

1. Drake

If you didn’t know, Drake…

I mean the Toronto Raptors have been competing in the NBA Finals and they finally took home the championship win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

While players like Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry were surely celebrating, the Champagne Papi was bringing the dramatics the entire time and it peaked when he gave a speech to the press after Toronto’s win.

“This is poetic, you just gotta watch it happen,” Drake started. “I want my chips with the dip. That’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain I want my chips with the dip. So bring them dips!”

Uuuum…

Okay.

Watch his full dramatic speech below.

Drake really came out to do postgame interviews 😭 (via @TheCarlanGay) pic.twitter.com/REbMeVacyW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 14, 2019

Of course, the Internet was fully ready to celebrate the athletic skill and 100 percent sportsmanship Drake brought to the Finals games.

Drake after the big win last night pic.twitter.com/lkpnG5GM9N — Cornelio G🇵🇦 (@CJAG96) June 14, 2019

What a career by Drake: 4 Grammy Awards

27 Billboard Music Awards

6 Billboard No. 1 Hits And now…..NBA Champion! pic.twitter.com/1Q6UIEqkJG — Taijay Blagrove (@taijay_blagrove) June 14, 2019

Don’t be surprised if a full-on mixtape drops about the Raptors’ victory and how chips, without a question, need dip.

Drake’s new album cover gonna be like… pic.twitter.com/13Eiz5ZclY — AJ (@ajsmith2369) June 14, 2019

Congrats Raptors!

…and Drake.

Drake now and forever pic.twitter.com/Gayq9FZK2u — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 14, 2019

2. Missy Elliott

On Thursday, Missy Elliott became the first female hip hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and we just have one thing to say…

ABOUT DAMN TIME.

Missy has been behind countless hits and folks like Michelle Obama and Lizzo made sure the world knew it thanks to their special tributes.

If you still don’t understand how much Missy changed the game, check out her resume here, and we salute her for the many wins she’s achieved throughout her career!

Drake Gives NBA Champions Speech & Teachers Ruin Graduation: This Week’s Winner & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: