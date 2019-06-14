Not TAHDAY! Woman Reacts Quickly to Suspects Attempting to Steal Her Purse at Gas Station [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram
NOT SO FAST: A Georgia woman is speaking out after thwarting a pair of "slider" suspects who attempted to steal her purse while she was pumping gas, with the woman climbing through her car window and spooking the would-be thieves. #atlanta #georgia #ga #woman #gas #station #slider #thieves #scare #fight #back #caughtoncamera #worldnewstonight
Wow! This woman’s reflexes are on point! Thank goodness she scared off the suspects, and they did’t try to harm her.
I don’t know about you, but my Mama always taught me to lock my car doors as well as have the windows up while pumping gas. What happened above is real and I’m sure happens often.
It’s sad that we can’t pump gas in peace… Hell, we can’t do anything in peace these days.
IG: @danidonair #YouMyGirlDaniD