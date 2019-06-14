Toronto Raptors GM Masai Ujiri Under Investigation For Allegedly Shoving Sheriff’s Deputy After NBA Finals Win

Amidst all the bottle popping and celebrations of the Toronto Raptors series-clinching finals victory last night, Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri finds himself possibly implicated in a simple battery against an Alameda County Sherrif Officer.

Following the 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors , that saw the Raptors bring the Larry O’Brien trophy across the border, Ujiri was attempting to celebrate on the court with his team when he was met by an officer and asked to show credentials.

At that moment a shoving match ensued and the deputy claims he was pushed in the face by Ujiri, soon after the altercation was broken up by onlookers. The Sheriff’s office didn’t specifically name Masai Ujiri as the person involved in the incident but video surfaced shortly after the incident.

Ujiri did eventually make his way onto the floor where he delivered an emotionally charged speech thanking the country of Canada upon receipt of the Larry O’Brien trophy. It was the first NBA championship in franchise history. Ujiri has been with the Raptors since 2013, but is serving just his second season as President of Basketball Operations, after relinquishing his duties as general manager following the 2016-17 season.

His most notable moves in the position have been firing Coach of the Year Dwayne Casey , in lieu of hiring roomie head coach Nick Nurse, and trading franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan for soon to be free agent Kawhi Leonard . Both moves proved pivotal to the Raptors 2019 Championship season.

Ujiri is not under arrest nor has he been charged at this time, and charges have not formally been filed, but the matter is still under investigation.

