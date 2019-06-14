Entertainment
Forbes Releases Richest Rappers List 2019

With Jay-Z officially joining the Billionaire’s Club this year, it won’t be long before Dr. Dre and Diddy are sitting right beside him.

Take a look at the top five wealthiest men in hip-hop below:

1. Jay-Z – $1 billion

Though he’s hip-hop’s first billionaire, Jay-Z’s lead on the rest of the pack is even larger if his entire family fortune is taken into consideration: He and wife Beyoncé are now worth a combined $1.4 billion. So much for the notion that music is a dying business.`

“To convince artists that you can’t be an artist and make money … was the greatest trick in music that people ever pulled off,” Jay-Z told Forbes in 2010. “I think the people that were making the millions said that.”

2. Dr. Dre – $800 million

It’s been five years since Dr. Dre proclaimed himself a billionaire, but Forbes still doesn’t agree with the assessment made in the wake of Apple’s $3 billion 2014 purchase of his Beats By Dr. Dre headphone line. The superproducer owned an estimated 20%-25% of the company at the time; of the $2.6 billion Apple paid upfront in cash, another $295 million was earmarked to cover debt payments, leaving Dre with a little over $500 million.

3. Diddy – $740 million

