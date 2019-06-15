Drake Facetimed Steph Curry After Losing NBA Finals

What’s the one thing you want after you lose you two best friends to injury and you’re defeated in the last game ever played in the building you played your first home game of your career in? Not to mention you just lost

A Facetime from Drizzy. Check this out.

"Y'all deserve it man. Congrats." Steph talked to Drake on the phone before leaving the arena. (via @CloseUp360) pic.twitter.com/txSCVMoeGI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

Via | TMZ

Major props to Steph Curry … who not only took a FaceTime call from a FIRED UP Drakeafter the NBA Finals … but he actually CONGRATULATED Drizzy on the victory!!

Of course, Drake was LOSING HIS MIND when the Raps won their first ever NBA title on Thursday night … and decided to hit up Steph (probably to gloat).

But, in footage of the conversation captured on video, the two guys are actually being super nice and respectful to each other — with Drake saying, “It’s love.”

