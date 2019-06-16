T.I Seems to Have an Issue with Rihanna’s Relationship

Someone posted a photo of Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend with the caption, does Rihanna get slandered for not dating a black person or does that only happen to black dudes?

Someone commented, well she didn’t drag black men in the process.

T.I hopped in the comments and responded to that that person, how do you know?

T.I recently got into a heated battle with TMZ over discussing his sister’s autopsy and now he is commenting on another woman’s personal life.

Rihanna isn’t even dating someone in the industry.

http://theybf.com/2019/06/14/ti-set-to-star-in-will-smith-produced-flint-water-crisis-film-tip-seems-salty-over-rihann

