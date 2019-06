After Cardi B took to social media about her love of wrestling, some of the wrestling stars commented about there love of Cardi B, sounds like a match made in heaven. Well now the WWE is teasing that Cardi B may make an appearance at SummerSlam. During an episode of WWE Now an idea that Cardi B may tag team with Smackdown Superstar Carmella.

https://www.ewrestlingnews.com/news/wwe-teases-cardi-b-appearing-at-summerslam

