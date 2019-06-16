Meek Mill Apparently Lost $200K Betting on the Golden State Warriors

Apparently Meek Mill lost $200,000 on the NBA Finals, Meek had mentioned the wager back in May when he tweeted, “I’m betting whatever on the series if any of y’all rich guys from Toronto believe in y’all team against the warriors!!!!!”

Meek then tweeted about the bet again during the finals, however it wasn’t until a friend of Meek’s posted a video after the Raptors win that we know how much his “big bet” was.

“$200K down, he good. Easy, come on. Super easy,” said woman stated with Meek behind her. Still no word on who Meek bet.

https://fadeawayworld.net/2019/06/15/meek-mill-reportedly-lost-200k-betting-on-the-golden-state-warriors/

