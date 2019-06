Losing somebody close is never easy! Especially on birthdays and holidays

And for our favorite its the first to many

Lauren took to Instagram a picture of her, Nipsey, and their son Kross with the caption, ” One of the reasons I fell in love with you. Your fatherhood. Today we celebrate you. Love you Ermias. Happy Father’s Day to the Great!”

Lets continue Lauren in our prayers!

