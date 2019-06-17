Offset Wants New Rappers to Give Migos their Credit

Offset took to his Instagram page to commemorate the 6th anniversary of Migos’ debut mixtape, Y.R.N but always wanted everyone to know where the drip originally came from
SIX YEARS LATER AND WE CHANGED THE GAME ALL YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST SOUND LIKE MIGOS LETS GO BACK AND SEE YOUR CADENCE IN 2013 I CHALLENGE ANY ARTIST TO PLAY THEY MUSIC FROM 2013 and PLAY THEY MUSIC NOW..YOUR SOUND IS NOW MIGOS SOUND IN 2013 I SAY THIS VERY HUMBLE BUT ITS TRUE SO STOP SAYING U MADE WORDS UP AND ALL THAT WE MADE YOUR SOUND CRAZY !!!!! DO YOUR RESEARCH!!! WE MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ALOT OF YOU GUYS TO HAVE LIFE IN THIS GAME THANK US ON OUR ANNIVERSARY
Offset wants fans to go listen to their new fave rapper and say that they don’t hear a bit of the Migos in there!
