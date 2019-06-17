Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Offset Wants New Rappers to Give Migos their Credit

Leave a comment
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Offset took to his Instagram page to commemorate the 6th anniversary of Migos’ debut mixtape, Y.R.N but always wanted everyone to know where the drip originally came from

Offset wants fans to go listen to their new fave rapper and say that they don’t hear a bit of the Migos in there!

Source: xxlamg.com

@theprincessofradio

credit , drip , Migos , Music , Offset , Quavo , Takeoff

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close