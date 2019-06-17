Video Director Tried To Swap Out A Dark Skin Model For A Light Skin Model & Tory Lanez Wasn’t Having It

Tory Lanez wasn’t having it during a recent video shoot when a video director tried to replace a dark skin model with a light skin model. Footage from the shoot shows Lanez request a time out and demand the other woman be placed back in the shot.

Lanez captioned the video, “This is an On -Going problem in our community of entertainment that needs to stop . As a black man , Sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do . BUT WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS ALLOW ANY OF THESE DIRECTORS TO DE-VALUE OUR BLACK WOMEN … countless times I’ve seen directors swap out our women of color for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair ETC . … IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS ARTIST TO STAND UP AND NOT LET THIS HAPPEN .. it’s BEEN time to embrace our woman of color #BlackIsBeautiful.”

Shortly after the post went viral, the “light skin” model accused Lanez of using this opportunity as a publicity stunt.

“Tory asked for both me and the girl to do solo shots. When it was her turn he said cut the video to make it appear as if it had something to do with race.” She said. “I know the directors very well and they made me the lead girl in that video and many others.”

Tory took to Instagram to clarify his intentions on the shoot and deny doing it for publicity reasons, which would make sense since it wasn’t his song or video to begin with.

It seems people are divided over Tory’s perception of the events and the models accusations that it wasn’t genuine. Still, we won’t take away the positive affect it had on the colorism movement. What say you readers?

