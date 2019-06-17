Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Has Been Leaked

Leave a comment
Harriet Tubman (1820-1913), American Abolitionist, Portrait in Rocking Chair at Home, Auburn, New York, USA, 1911

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

It was quite disappointing when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the unveiling of the $20 bill that will bear abolitionist Harriet Tubman would be delayed past 2020. Mnuchin stated that the release would be delayed due to new security features being developed, which he said would push the release back six years to 2026. According to a report from the New York Times, the creation of the bill is in fact close to being done

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing had already began working on designing the bill and the preliminary design was completed back in 2016 while former president Barack Obama was in office. A source from the Treasury office told the New York Times that Mnuchin really delayed the release because he feared that Trump would interfere with the $20 bill seeing the light of day. Mnuchin denies these allegations. Another unnamed source from the bureau said they viewed a digital image and metal engraving plate of the $20 bill and confirmed that the design looks almost complete.

Len Olijar, the director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, echoed Mnuchin and claimed that the bureau “was never going to unveil a note design in 2020.” He added that releasing the $20 bill next year will make it vulnerable for counterfeiters and that the image of the bill that has been leaked doesn’t have any of the needed security features.

The current $20 bill bears Andrew Jackson, who is Trump’s favorite president. The Harriet Tubman bill was reportedly set to be released in 2020 by the Obama Administration, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

15 photos Launch gallery

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

Continue reading Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

[caption id="attachment_2867338" align="aligncenter" width="875"] Source: screengrab / GlobalGrind[/caption] So it looks like the anticipated redesign of the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman will no longer be unveiled in 2020. President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the news on Wednesday during a hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Mnuchin told Rep. Ayanna Pressley that the reasoning behind this delay was fear of “counterfeiting.” https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1131219296317771778 “The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” he claimed, adding, “based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.” Oh…so ya’ll concerned about fake dollars floating around the country? That’s what this is about? Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). NBC News reported that the unveiling of Tubman’s bill next year was supposed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote. So when can we expect to see our idol immortalized on our currency? Apparently no time soon. Mnuchin said that the design process has been halted and no new imagery will be unveiled until 2028, which is way after Trump and his administration will be long gone. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] You know, we might actually have believed their lies had Trump not said in 2016 that the only reason they the iconic freed slave was being put on the bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson, was nothing but “pure political correctness.” That, and he proposed putting the American hero’s portrait on the $2 bill.Like who uses a $2 bill? Granted, this comes as no surprise, given this President’s disdain for strong Black women like Tubman. Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this. Take a look:

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Has Been Leaked was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close