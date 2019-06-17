BijouStarFiles: T.I. Set To Star In Will Smith Produced Flint Water Crisis Movie

Tip is set to play the lead role in a new movie about the Flint water crisis.

via: TheYBF

T.I. will be leading an upcoming film about the Flint water, produced by Will Smith. In other news, Tip found time to comment on Rihanna’s relationship. Get it all inside…

Clifford “T.I.” Harris is hopping back on the acting scene.

After starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Atlanta rapper and Fast & Furious actor John Ortiz will lead FLINT, a new film set against the backdrop of the city’s water crisis.

