#BijouStarFiles: T.I. Set To Star In Will Smith Produced Flint Water Crisis Movie

T.I.

Tip is set to play the lead role in a new movie about the Flint water crisis.

T.I. will be leading an upcoming film about the Flint water, produced by Will Smith. In other news, Tip found time to comment on Rihanna’s relationship. Get it all inside…

Clifford “T.I.” Harris is hopping back on the acting scene.

After starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Atlanta rapper and Fast & Furious actor John Ortiz will lead FLINT, a new film set against the backdrop of the city’s water crisis.

[caption id="attachment_3023621" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Rick Diamond / Getty[/caption] T.I.’s sister Precious Harris has died a week after a fatal car accident, her daughter Kamaya confirmed on Instagram. She was 66. “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven, she wrote. “Mama girl you know ima miss you…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.” Little is known about the crash that claimed Precious’ life, but friends and family began asking for prayers last week. T.I. and Tiny are reportedly devastated. https://www.instagram.com/p/BslfhkTh3eP/

