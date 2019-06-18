COUPLE ALERT?: Rob Kardashian & Evelyn Lozada Exchange Sex Tweets

So are Rob Kardashian and Evelyn Lozada dating now?

via MTO

Rob Kardashian now has a new reality show bae, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. The couple announced that they were “seeing” each other last night on Twitter.

Well they didn’t quite announce they were dating – but their tweets strongly suggest that the two are seeing each other.

It all started when Evelyn posted a comment about the size of Rob’s manhood. Rob responded with a very graphic description of Evelyn’s s*x game.

Here’s what was posted:

