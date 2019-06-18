REALLY? Bill Cosby Lecturing To Inmates In Prison On Drug Use & Parenting

Oh so now Bill Cosby is teaching inmates life skills…including drug use advice. Interesting.

via TMZ

Bill Cosby’s dishing out parenting and life advice to his fellow inmates … no joke.

Bill’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, says the famous inmate’s a busy man behind bars with as many as 4 lectures per week. He’s been doing this for around 3 months … with crowds that often swell to more than 100 fellow prisoners.

Cosby’s pitch … that the inmate’s lead by example for their kids and stay outta prison in the future. Cosby’s urging the inmates to re-bond with their kids immediately upon getting out. Cosby’s clearly trading on his all-American dad image from “The Cosby Show” … and it’s resonating with the prisoners.

