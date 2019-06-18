5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The Best Web Series Since ‘Awkward Black Girl’

It was truly a pleasure to attend the 2019 American Black Film Festival last week – it truly exceeded every single expectation I had about film festivals, so much so that I’m already looking forward to next year’s. Meeting film makers, attending the awards ceremony and seeing celebrities was fun, but getting to check out different films and series before they blow up was actually my highlight.

One that stood out to me in particular was a web series called Little Apple, created by young writer, director, producer Riley S. Wilson. The live action sci-fi drama tells follows a 9-year-old claircognizant (all-knowing) little Black girl growing up in a new Harlem, N.Y.

Huffington Post Black Voices wrote:

As the young Harlemnite, played by Milan Williams, becomes increasingly cognizant of race, gender and class-based hierarchies in society, she develops a resistance to the systems which perpetuate inequality.

There aren’t many things in life more intriguiing than a young Black girl having super powers and using them to fight all types of oppression. Hell, that actually happens everyday if you think about it.

During the ABFF Award Ceremony, Litte Apple won the Jury Award Best Web Series (presented by Verizon Media). During his speexch, Wilson encouraged fans to “never give up on your dreams” added that it took “nearly five years for me to get my series off the ground.” Last time I saw something so creative, innovative, relatable and woke was when Miss Issa Rae changed the game in 2011 with Misadventures Of An Awkward Black Girl.

Hit the flip for Little Apple is certainly the best thing since ABG.

