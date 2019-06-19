Entertainment
Netflix claims its latest feature, Murder Mystery, had more than 30 million viewers

According to Netflix, more than 30 million accounts watched Murder Mystery, an Agatha Christie-style drama starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, in the first three days after it premiered on the streaming platform. The news sparked a discussion about transparency and how Netflix’s figures are calculated.

 

