According to Netflix, more than 30 million accounts watched Murder Mystery, an Agatha Christie-style drama starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, in the first three days after it premiered on the streaming platform. The news sparked a discussion about transparency and how Netflix’s figures are calculated.

ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

Netflix claims its latest feature, Murder Mystery, had more than 30 million viewers was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

