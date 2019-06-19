Sheriff’s Deputies Fire 37 Shots Killing Unarmed Father Of 3 [Video]

An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in South Los Angeles and now his family is threatening to sue; and there has been outrage on social media — including emotional pleas from rapper The Game to the city’s mayor.

“Another young black man taken away from his children at the hands of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department,” The Game wrote. “This is a sick pattern & happens way too often these days. A father, a son, a brother, a human. 37 bullets & for what ?!?!?”

According to KTLA, 23-year-old Ryan Twyman was sitting in a car with another man in a South Los Angeles neighborhood on June 6 when deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department approached the vehicle and opened fire, killing Twyman on the scene and leaving the other person uninjured.

No firearm was found on the scene.

Witnesses report hearing over 30 shots fired. Speculation about the exact number of times Twyman was shot has surfaced in dozens of social media posts in the days since. But the Sheriff’s Department has released few details; so far no information about how many times he was shot and no description of any crime he may have been suspected of.

according to KTLA:

But many questions remain unanswered as the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has still not released its findings.

Meanwhile, multiple witnesses have recalled seeing two deputies approach the parked car before shooting several times.

“The police opened the door, and said he had a gun and just started shooting. Never asked him his name—nothing. Just started shooting,” said one witness, who would not give his name.

Another witness, who also wished to speak anonymously, said deputies said little before they started shooting: “One officer goes up to the door, starts firing, never identified himself as the police … still unloading on the car 30 rounds.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that Twyman was one of three men killed by the L.A. sheriff’s deputies that day.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page.

“I think everything is destroyed,” said Twyman’s girlfriend Davielle Johnson. “Everything is ruined. Our plans, our life, our kids’ life.”

Twyman was killed three days before his 24th birthday.

