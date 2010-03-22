Zoe Saldana: NYLON’s First Cover Girl Of Color In 7 Years!

Zoe Saldana’s leading role in the most successful film of all time may have been a long time coming, but she’s just getting started.

After all, NYLON magazine, which has been in print for 11 years has just featured her on the cover of their anniversary issue, making her the second girl of color to appear on the front page of the fashion mag. The first was Lil’ Kim back in 2003.

Per the headline, “pretty major” is right. And how ironic that she speaks of race.

Here’s a peek at what’s inside:

On moving from New York City to the Dominican Republic at age 9:

“We went from this urban life to running around barefoot in the countryside and being taught how to gut fish. We were learning how to climb coconut trees – let me tell you, they are f****** dangerous!… I would do my homework in guava and mango trees.”

On learning dance as a child:

“That was the beginning of a beautiful f****** romance. That was my Xanax, let me tell you… it put all my demons in order.”

On Hollywood casting:

“When they say ‘We want to go white,’ they have a very smooth way of saying it, and the recent one is the word ‘traditional.’ [I’ve heard] ‘Oh, you know, you’re just not what we were looking for, your skin is a little darker.’ Compared to what?! My skin is just my skin. It’s dark if you compare it to someone who’s lighter.”

On meeting James Cameron (Writer/Director of “Avatar”):

“I’m thinking he probably imagined some Amazonian girl [for “Neytiri” (her character)] – I had really long hair at the time – wearing really little shit with like, a bow and arrow. I had no idea she was blue and nine feet tall. But for some reason, he was like, ‘You look so much like her!’