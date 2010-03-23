Chris Evans To Suit Up As Captain America For Marvel

28-year-old actor Chris Evans (Fantastic Four, Sunshine) will step into the red boots of superhero Captain America (and his alter ego Steve Rogers) in Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie, The First Avenger: Captain America, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Evans was offered the highly sought-after role late last week, beating out other prospective candidates such as Ryan Phillippe, Mike Vogel, Channing Tatum, and Sebastian Stan. The deal with Marvel will include options for eight additional movies, including two Captain America sequels, three Avengers movies, and three potential crossover films, according to a source close to the production.

The First Avenger: Captain America is being directed by Joe Johnston (The Wolfman, Jurassic Park III) from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who both co-wrote the first two Chronicles of Narnia films. Also, Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) is close to a deal to play the title character’s nemesis, Red Skull, according to a Marvel source. Paramount Pictures will release Captain America on July 22, 2011. Marvel and CAA, which represents Evans, declined to comment to EW.com regarding the actor’s casting.

Source: EW