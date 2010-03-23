Annie Leonard’s “Story of Bottled Water” Should Make Fiji Nervous

Annie Leonard, the mastermind behind The Story of Stuff and The Story of Cap and Trade, has released the latest in her series of animations about environmental issues, just in time for World Water Day. The Story of Bottled Water breaks down the problems with our beloved water in signature Annie Leonard form, with juicy tidbits like: one third of bottled water comes from the tap! And enough oil and energy to fuel a million cars is used to make bottled water in the U.S. each year! Okay, so tap water enthusiasts might already know most of what Leonard discusses in the video, but it’s worth it to gather your bottled water-loving friends around the computer for 8 minutes to teach them in an easily digestible animation just why their Fiji and Dasani is so unnecessary.

Also On Hot 96.3: