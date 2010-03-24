Sports Tease: Entire Nation Picks Same Bracket

WASHINGTON—Citizens across the United States have selected the exact same teams to win every single game of the NCAA Tournament, handing in millions of completely identical brackets, college-basketball-pool organizers reported Thursday. “Usually the brackets are fairly similar overall, but there was always at least one person in the country who had slightly different picks,” said Kevin Murphy, who coordinated an NCAA Tournament pool for his office. “It must be this particular field of teams that has everybody in absolute agreement. You’d think people would select a favorite team here and there, but they all seem really determined to base their picks on logic. It’s not going to be much fun dividing up the prize money equally.” According to recent statistical analysis, everyone in the nation picked a losing bracket.

