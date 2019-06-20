The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And It’s Got People Talking–Is This The Best In Recent Years?

This Year’s XXL Freshmen List Just Came Out And It’s Already Got People Talking

The 2019 XXL Freshman list has arrived and just like every year, it has the internet talking.

If you’re a fan of hip-hop and somehow don’t already know about this infamous list, here’s how the people of XXL describe the endeavor:

“Now in its 12th year, the XXL Freshman franchise has consistently embraced hip-hop’s rising stars and helped push them to the forefront of the culture. Thanks to the internet, social media and, more importantly, the hip-hop fans, XXL Freshman has increased in popularity year after year. The decision on which artists enter the XXL Freshman Class comes together the same way as when it first started. We talk to everyone we possibly can—industry tastemakers, rappers, our friends, fellow hip-hop heads, the guy working at the corner store, whoever—to get their input on who they think should be picked for the class. Then we argue it out as a staff and narrow down the list.”

Any type of ranking is bound to have the people of Twitter arguing about who’s right or wrong–hell, people will still bring up the same arguments (read: ranking Kanye West’s albums best to worst) every couple of weeks–so the idea that this one hip-hop magazine and its has the power to say who the best up-and-coming rappers in the game are has the tendency to make a lot of people angry.

And now, this year’s list.

This year’s Freshman Class includes 11 artists: Comethazine, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, and the 10th Spot winner, Blueface.

With great power comes great responsibility, and after some insanely controversial–and in many individuals’ opinions, bad–lists over the past couple of years, 2019 might just be the year that XXL redeems themselves from the constant hate they’ve been getting since, like, 2014.

Here’s what some fans (and even a few fellow rappers) had to say about this year’s cover selections right after they were announced:

Shout out to @XXL for putting 3 females on the freshmen cover history is made that’s player af — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) June 20, 2019

Lmao the XXL Freshman list dropped pic.twitter.com/Xv4Ow5wClX — Crankston Hughes (@AStaplesIV) June 20, 2019

This years @XXL freshman list hard 💯 — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) June 20, 2019

megan thee stallion, tierra whack, AND rico nasty all on freshman xxl has me feeling soooo pic.twitter.com/yLyiJtVmx6 — paige (@poooge_) June 20, 2019

XXL’s credibility after putting blueface on the freshmen cover pic.twitter.com/aJNsgKjK5s — bailey c (@2kbc_) June 20, 2019

Gunna like 32 and they trynna call him a XXL Freshman — … (@ChrisGotti5__) June 20, 2019

XXL put together a decent Freshman List??? pic.twitter.com/iPtwRxcHUT — brandless for now (@travisknoppert) June 20, 2019

Xxl freshmen class lit as hell this year no cap — Tay Keith (@taykeith) June 20, 2019

This is the internet we’re talking about, so there are always going to be some people chiming in and complaining about…well, anything and everything. But for the most part, this year’s XXL Freshman selection seems to be doing a lot better than recent year’s–which is a good thing for music, right?

The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And It’s Got People Talking–Is This The Best In Recent Years? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: