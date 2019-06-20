Donald Glover & Beyoncé Sing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in Latest Lion King Promo

Anytime Beyoncé releases a new song, you can expect the Beehive to go crazy. But this time, Beyoncé’s newest song has a different group of people going crazy and that’s fans of Disney’s classic movie Lion King.

The international TV spot has dropped for the 2019 remake.

The commercial featured a duet of Beyoncé and Donald Glover remaking Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight,’ which was featured in the original film that premiered in 1996.

‘Circle of Life’, ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, and ‘Be Prepared’ are all songs in the original movie, that will be remade to be featured in the 2019 version of the film.

Director and Producer of the Lion King Jon Favreau that the experience of “not trying to create new songs but trying to build on what people remember and love about the old ones, has been really fun and formative.”

Beyoncé will be the voice of Nala, while Donald Glover will serve as the voice for Simba, they will be under the tutelage of director Jon Favreau, who is best known for his work on The Avengers.

Beyoncé and Donald Glover –also known as Childish Gambino— aren’t the only A list stars in this movie. Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Alfre Woodard Sarabi.

James Earl Jones makes a return as the voice of Simba, fittingly so.

Elton John, Beyoncé, and Tim Rice will team up to create a song for the end credits of the film. The movie will be scored, or composed, by Hans Zimmer, he scored the original movie in 1994 but was hesitant to do the remake citing, “I have worked very hard to not ruin things through improvement.”

Ultimately, he decided to do the remake because he felt as though it was his place to try a big experiment, and create a performance.

The remake of The Lion King is set to premiere on July 19.

