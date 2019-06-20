Nicki Minaj Just Flashed A Gun On Twitter And We’re Confused

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of her new song Megatron by teasing fans with a Snapchat video of her and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty in the bed. Petty is rubbing Nicki’s belly before traveling up to her breasts. At one point Nicki flashes a weapon with an extended clip. We’re hoping it’s fake but all it has us scratching our heads.

when morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. 😩😂 who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!! 😜🦄 pic.twitter.com/3OA7pgz8hZ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 20, 2019

She captioned the tweet, “when morning wood leads to # Megatron promo. who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!!”

Nicki dropped the Trina-assisted BAPS yesterday to rave reviews. And we’re all looking forward to see what Megatron has in store but we’re a bit confused by her marketing antics. Fans are also speculating if Nicki is pregnant despite her midriff-bearing ensembles. Not to mention her boyfriend, who she refers to as her husband, has a criminal record and probably shouldn’t be around weapons. Hmph.

Whatever the case, the Barbs are happy their queen is dropping new music and visuals.

Check out a clip of Megatron, below:

Thoughts on the new song?

