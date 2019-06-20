Lil Nas followed up Old Town Road with a new single. The chorus interpolates Nirvana’s 1992 single In Bloom. Honestly the progression of Lil Nas X is astounding. On Old Town Road he was a bit stubborn and said “you can’t tell me nothing”. But now on Panini he’s saying “say to me what you want from me”, completely open to outside opinions. The growth is crazy. He also really knows how to troll people on twitter.

PANINI OUT NOW EARLY!!! EP DROPS TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/m9N08GaDpl — nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

me making panini short to increase streams pic.twitter.com/1nT9NQscUt — nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

Lil Nas X Drops New Song “Panini” was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

